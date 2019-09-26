September 26, 2019

Cyprus to host final phase of U17 EURO 2021

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) hailed the decision as a significant achievement for the CFA itself and Cyprus in general

Cyprus will be hosting the final phase of the 2021 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

The decision was taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, with Portugal and Israel also contesting for the event.

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) hailed the decision as a significant achievement for the CFA itself and Cyprus in general, noting that it also bore a great responsibility to live up to UEFA’s confidence in the Association.

The final phase of the U17 EURO 2021 will be held in May 2021 with the participation of 16 teams.

Cyprus also hosted the U18 EURO 1998 with the participation of eight teams. This time there will be twice as many teams and much higher expectations.


