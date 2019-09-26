Dead body thought to be that of homeless Romanian

Authorities believe the body found on Wednesday evening in an abandoned building in Limassol was that of a 57-year-old Romanian man.

The decomposed body was found after a passerby alerted authorities over the smell coming from a building located near Heroes Square in Limassol.

Authorities believe the man was homeless and was receiving social assistance from the government after two of his friends reported they had been looking for him for a few days.

An autopsy is expected by Friday to determine the cause of death and a forensic identification of the body.