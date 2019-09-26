September 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Economic sentiment up for September

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Economic sentiment improved in Cyprus in September, showing an increase of 1.3 points compared to August 2019, figures published on Thursday by the economic research centre of the University of Cyprus show.

According to the economic sentiment indicator (ESI-CypERC) study, the increase was due to stronger business confidence in services and industry as well as confidence improvements among consumers.

“The consumer confidence indicator increased mainly due to more optimistic assessments of the future economic conditions in Cyprus and less pessimistic responses regarding consumers’ intentions to make major purchases in the near future,” the research concluded.

The increase was driven by firms’ more favourable views on their past performance, business situation and demand.

A marginal decrease in the retail trade confidence indicator resulted from more adverse assessments of the volume of stocks.

The construction confidence indicator also increased marginally due to improved assessments of the level of order books.

More favourable assessments of the stocks of finished products and upward revisions in production expectations drove an increase in the industry confidence indicator.

 


Related posts

Former Danske Estonia boss found dead amid money laundering inquiry

Reuters News Service

German prosecutors indict top VW bosses over emissions scandal

Reuters News Service

Greece opens up with Cyprus Airways transit flight deal

Lizzy Ioannidou

Nimble tech firms must adapt as promised self-driving revolution hits speed bumps

Reuters News Service

Thomas Cook collapses: Why and what happens now?

Reuters News Service

Audit firms face increased compliance requirements

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign