Greek doctors show interest in hospital vacancies

Relief to the understaffing problems plaguing public hospitals after waves of doctors left to set up private practice within Gesy is expected to be offered by Greek doctors who have shown a notable interest in the state health services’ (Okypy) latest announcement of some 60 vacancies.

Reports claim that incentives and improved working conditions that were granted to public hospital doctors in an attempt to curb their departure appealed particularly to Greek doctors, but also to local doctors who recently received their medical specialisation.

The application deadline for the 61 vacancies announced by Okypy is Friday, while preparations are ongoing for the announcement of the job opening for chief executive, a position that has remained vacant since Nicos Polyzos was fired in June.

Okypy’s biggest challenge remains the complete administrative and financial autonomisation of public hospitals, particularly since its financial viability depends to a great extent on the revenues it receives from the health insurance organisation (HIO) for the provision of its services to Gesy.

Okypy is set to undertake its first financial evaluation at the end of September, though the first three months of the operation of Gesy cannot provide an accurate image of its revenues, as for an extended period doctors continued using the old software, which required additional Okypy funds.