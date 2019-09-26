IMF concerned over government wage bill

The IMF is concerned over the possibility of Cyprus’ increasing state wage crowding out public spending in productive areas of the economy, an IMF technocrat told the Cyprus News Agency.

“What we see is that the level of public wages is relatively high if you compare it with other advanced economies,” Anita Tuladhar, IMF’s Mission Chief for Cyprus said in an interview with CNA. “So, we are concerned that if this keeps increasing then it will crowd out more spending in areas in research and development, in high technology, improvements even in the education sector…, so improving spending priorities would be very important.”

Tuladhar said the Cypriot economy remained “relatively robust” with a growth projected to reach around 3 per cent in 2019 and 2020, from an average 4.5 per cent of GDP in the last three years, as growth is moderating due to external demand in the wake of risks for a small and open economy such as Cyprus.

“Of course there are risks in the horizon, we see that the global trade tensions as well as the slowdown in the euro area pose risks for the economy, of course the prospect of the hard Brexit also creates risk to the economy,” she said, adding that Cypriot exports are very much exposed to the EU while the tourism sector is very exposed to the UK market.

She noted, however, that some of the external developments are favourable for Cyprus, as the island’s economy is focused on services, which were not affected by the slowdown in the EU.

“So, I think this is one of the mitigating factors but it would be important for the Cypriot economy and its exports to have more diversification, we have seen that the authorities have taken some measures in this regard to invite more FDI which also increase the business linkages,” she added.

The IMF technocrat also warned of potential risks arising from the implementation of the national health scheme (Gesy).

“So we highlight that this is a potential source of risk for the fiscal sector,” she said.

The lack of competitiveness in state hospitals, which channel demand to the private sector, leading to larger deficits for the state health services, as well as the system’s design, which, coupled with the ageing population, will lead to rising demand and exploitation.

Tuladhar said these problems appear in other health systems around the world, and called for strict monitoring of the costs and for adjustments to the system if necessary.