Man arrested for illegally working at hotel, fake EU ID

Paphos police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with being illegally employed and having a forged document.

Members of the labour ministry searched a hotel in Peyia at 8.40pm following information that a person there was illegally employed.

During the search they questioned an employee who said he was from Georgia and born in 1973.

The hotel manager reportedly told police the man had identified himself with a Greek ID card.

Folllowing investigations at the employee’s home the 45-year-old man allegedly admitted the document was fake and he presented it to be hired as a European national.