Open call for InterSpace

Dancehouse Lefkosia recently announced that InterSpace, a newly created artistic forum which is hosted there, is continuing in the winter months, and an open call for applications is on.

InterSpace is an opportunity for new artistic proposals, currently seeking choreographers, performance artists or creative artists in general, from the fields of dance, visual arts, music and theatre. Those interested are invited to send a short application in writing, proposing topics, projects, experimental interventions or works in progress, for discussion, presentation, projection or performance.

“We would also be interested in proposed workshops that would instigate discussion and dialogue with the participants,” says Dancehouse Lefkosia. “We are looking for a wide spectrum of activities, whether performances, screenings, presentations or any other related suggestions. We would be particularly interested in artists whose work and research proceeds from the relationship between bodies and motion, and potentially contains performative elements.”

The proposals, apart from presentations of projects, performances and workshops, may also involve plans for future groundbreaking inter-disciplinary collaborations. The Dancehouse will provide technical and organisational support, within its own range of available facilities.

The deadline is November 5, 2019, and the InterSpace call for applicants is for the January-March 2020 period. Interested artists are invited to send their application by email to the board of Dance House Lefkosia ([email protected]), stating the subject and the way they hope to present it. If you require further information, please call 22 780 960/ 7000 50 35 before sending the application.

