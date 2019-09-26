September 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ports Authority strike averted

By Gina Agapiou00

Cyprus Ports Authority workers have called off a 24-hour-strike planned for Thursday after they received assurances from the authority that their demand for continuation of health insurance coverage would be met.

The Cyprus Ports Authority workers met with the administrative council of the authority on Monday, where it was decided to continue the yearly budget to cover the health insurance of its workers alongside Gesy contributions.

The council said this will continue even after the second phase of Gesy, covering any additional medical expenses.

The workers from Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol staged a two-hour-strike on September 16 and announced Thursday’s strike unless their demand was granted.

 


