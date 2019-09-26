President expected to express readiness for resumption of talks during UN speech

President, Nicos Anastasiades is expected on Thursday during his speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York to send the message that the Greek Cypriot side is readiness to resume the negotiations on the Cyprus problem, with a view to reach a just, viable and functional settlement, on the basis of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

Moreover, Anastasiades is expected to raise the issue of Turkish provocations against the sovereign rights of Cyprus in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the statements by the Turkish side for settling the fenced off city of Famagusta (Varosha), while he will respond to what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech before the UN General Assembly.

Anastasiades is due to deliver his speech between 4pm and 5pm Cyprus time.

After that he will hold meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

In the evening he will attend and address the 2019 Annual Testimonial Dinner of the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations.