September 26, 2019

Seven-try Italy overwhelm Canada 48-7 in Fukuoka

By Reuters News Service
Italy had no problems as they swept aside the Canadians

Italy ran in seven tries to thrash a willing but limited Canada side 48-7 on a humid Thursday evening in Fukuoka to earn a second bonus point win from two Pool B matches at the start of their Rugby World Cup campaign.

Bigger challenges lie ahead in a pool also including world champions New Zealand and South Africa but the Italians will be pleased to have rested several players and still managed an emphatic win.

Tries from forwards Braam Steyn and Dean Budd in the first 13 minutes and another from Sebastian Negri early in the second half set the Italians on their way, with a penalty try and three more tries in the last 20 minutes putting a gloss on the result.

The Canadians scored the best try of the match with a superb finish by winger Andrew Coe but never looked like getting as close to the Italians as they did in the corresponding fixture at the 2015 World Cup, which they lost 23-18.


