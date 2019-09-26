Shipping Chamber celebrates World Maritime Day

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) as the official representative of the Cyprus shipping industry, is marking World Maritime Day, established by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

World Maritime Day marked on September 26 this year, aims to highlight the vital role in transportation of goods, and the important contribution of the shipping industry to the Economy and Society in general.

In addition, it shows the significant progress made by the global shipping industry on matters regarding the safety and protection of the marine environment. On the occasion of the World Maritime Day, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber participated in a Beach Cleaning in Limassol, organised by CYMEPA and the Representation of the European Commission in Cyprus.

This year’s “World Maritime Day” has as its theme ‘Empowering Women in the Maritime Community’ and is designed to serve a double purpose as it raises awareness of the importance of gender equality, in line with the United Nations` Sustainable Development Goals, and highlights the important and various career opportunities for women within the shipping sector.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), has produced a film with the message of the IMO Secretary-General, Kitack Lim, promoting this year’s theme.

IMO – ‘Empowering Women in the Maritime Community’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek8rRPdSPgE

The annual celebration of World Maritime Day comes just ahead of this year’s Maritime Cyprus 2019 Conference, which will run from October 6-9 in Limassol under the title ‘Sea Change’ .

The Conference brings together more than 1000 participants, including shipowners, shipping executives, regulators and state officials from all over the world, including over 40 high-profile, speakers. This year’s line-up will include discussions on all important topics relevant to the shipping industry, including shifts in established business models, regulatory challenges, environmental protection and the impact of technological transformation.