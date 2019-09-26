Twenty scholarships offered by Hellenic Bank

Hellenic Bank presented the ‘JumpStart’ scholarship programme on Wednesday at its headquarters in Nicosia.

Through the programme dubbed ‘Believe in yourself. You have the power’, the bank says it aims to give impetus to young people to fulfill their dreams, granting 20 scholarships to 20 students worth €2,000 per year, up to the fourth year of their studies, based on specific social, economic and academic criteria.

Evripides Polycarpou, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank said inter alia that the Hellenic Bank’s JumpStart programme would support young people with dreams and with talent, “young people whose lives did not offer them everything on a silver platter”, but were armed with perseverance, willpower and strength.

“We, here at Hellenic Bank will give them the tools to pursue their dreams,” he said.

An update on the scholarship programme followed, where videos about the outreach campaigns with existing scholarships were shown, as well as an explanatory video on how to submit applications electronically.

All the details on the terms, criteria and evaluation procedures for the provision of the scholarships can be found on the site created exclusively for the programme.

The application process begins on October 1 and finishes on October 30.

