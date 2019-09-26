Two youngsters complain police shot at them

Paphos police are investigating a claim that two young people were injured when officers shot at them early on Thursday.

According to police, at 1.15am a police patrol car signaled to the driver of a quad bike to stop. On the bike were two people, a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old.

When they failed to stop and picked up speed instead, officers fired two warning shots at them, injuring both in the legs.

They were taken to Paphos general hospital and treated for their injuries.

Police are looking into the cause of the injuries but also into the traffic offences committed.