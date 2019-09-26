UNic conference focuses on Middle East politics

The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the role of Cyprus, in light of its important alliances with neighbouring countries such as Greece, Israel and India, was the focus of the 4th Annual Conference of the Eastern Mediterranean Studies Initiative (EMSI), held last week at the University of Nicosia.

The conference brought together scholars and practitioners from a variety of fields, such as international relations, political science, law, political communication, media, history and anthropology, with a focus on research in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East.

The keynote speaker at the opening ceremony was the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicos Christodoulides, who explained the basic pillars of Cyprus’ foreign policy. Christodoulides particularly focused on the Eastern Mediterranean region and said that the aim is to turn it into a prosperity zone, pointing out that Cyprus as an EU member state can play an important role in this regard. He stressed that Cyprus is a country of stability in a troubled region, spoke of strategic partnerships with moderate countries and pointed out that the most important foreign policy achievement is dialogue.

The Foreign Minister referred to the Cyprus-Israel-Greece trilateral meeting with the United States, bilateral cooperation with the Gulf countries, as well as Cyprus’ participation in the fight against international terrorism.