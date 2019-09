The Nicosia Water board is advising residents that due to scheduled repair works on a main pipeline, certain areas of the capital will not have running water from 6am to 6pm on Friday.

The affected areas are: Synikismos Strovolos III and industrial zone (Strovolos); area from Nicosia General Hospital up to Ayios Georgios Street (Latsia); area around the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation building, area adjacent to the Nicosia General Hospital (Aglandjia).