Cyprus and Russia join hands for charity

The 13th Cyprus-Russia Gala will take place at the Presidential Palace on Saturday, October 5. The Gala – created by Ensemble Productions and the Administration of the Cypriot government 12 years ago – has become one of the most significant events in Cyprus and one of the most important events related to Russia outside the Federation.

“The 2019 Cyprus-Russia Charity Gala will be another significant cultural experience,” say the organisers, “a unique opportunity to appreciate the spirit of Russia and the hospitality of Cyprus.”

The evening will begin at 7.30pm and an array of performances are planned for the night. The 2019 programme will include performances by a Russian Eurovision star and one of the most popular Russian singers today Sergey Lazarev, the Bondarenko Brothers virtuoso accordion duo from the Moscow State Academic Theatre of Nadezhda Babkina, acclaimed Cypriot Dionysos Dance Group and Eurovision star Elena Paparizou.

The aim of the gala? The amount of 20,000 euros and other funds raised through auction sales and donations will be given to Radiomarathon Foundation, which helps children with special needs and their families. Tickets can be bought via the soldoutticketbox website for €150.

Cyprus-Russia Gala 2019

Evening with live performances from Russian, Cypriot and Greek stars. Event to raise money for the Radiomarathonio Foundation, held 5 under the patronage of First Lady Andri Anastasiades. October 5. Presidential Palace, Nicosia. €150. www.soldoutticketbox.com