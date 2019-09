A driver was trapped in a car after a head-on accident early on Friday in Larnaca.

The accident took place near the Kalo Chorio roundabout towards the Aradipou industrial area at 7am.

The fire department was called to the scene to remove the man from inside his car.

The driver was transferred to Larnaca general but no more information about his health was disclosed.

The conditions of the accident are being investigated.