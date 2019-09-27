Government surplus at 4.3 pct of GDP in first eight months

The general government surplus in the first eight months of the year was 4.3 per cent of GDP, mainly due to the increase in social contributions and revenue from taxes, according to preliminary fiscal results released by the statistical service Friday on Friday.

The surplus rose to €924.2m, up from €732.6m, or 3.5 per cent, in the respective period of 2018.

Total expenditure for the first eight months of 2019 recorded an increase of €436.7m, or 9.7 per cent, on 2018, reaching €4.9bn.

The biggest rise was seen in social benefits, 11 per cent to €1.9bn, versus €1.7bn between January and August 2018.

Total revenue increased by 12 per cent, or €628m, to €5.8bn, the statistical service said.

Social contributions collected by the State during this period rose by €360m, or 29.7 per cent, to €1.5bn.

Revenue from taxes on income and wealth rose by 9.6 per cent, or €122m, to €1.4bn against €1.3bn in 2018.

Capital transfers received by the State reached €155m, an increase of €89.9m, which corresponds to a 137.9 per cent rise.

Revenue from taxes on production and imports rose by €60m, or 2.8 per cent, to €2.2bn, compared with €2.1bn received in 2018.

However, net VAT revenue, included in this category, registered an increase of €84.2m, or 6.4 per cent, reaching €1.4bn.