Hotels Association proposes measures to face tourism challenges

The Cyprus Hotels Association has proposed a series of steps for the country’s tourism sector to face the challenges ahead, including accelerating the procedure to create a new brand for Cyprus, boosting flight schedules to Cyprus, promoting reforms and making use of technological advances.

In a statement to mark the World Tourism Day, its president Haris Loizides said the tourism industry is “undoubtedly a key driver for the growth of the Cyprus economy, while it is also a strong contributor to the effort to reduce unemployment and create more jobs.”

He quoted data according to which while in 2013-2018 overall employment in Cyprus increased by 9.6 per cent, that in the tourism industry rose by 20.7 per cent.

Loizides pointed out that until the Thomas Cook Group (UK) went bankrupt earlier this week, the current tourist year was showing signs of stabilisation although it was expected to close with a slight decrease in arrivals and revenues.

However, he added, “the immediate blow from the bankruptcy is already huge for the hotel industry, both financially, as well as in terms of tourist arrivals, since the October and November planned 45,000 seats have also been lost, and the corresponding negative impact will be added to the existing challenges that Cyprus tourism is facing in the coming years.”

Regardless of the above, Loizides said Cyprus needs to invest in quality, explore new markets to extend the tourism season and promote Cyprus as a year-round tourist destination.

“Accelerating the procedure to create a new brand for Cyprus, boosting flight schedules to Cyprus, promoting reforms and making use of technological advances will contribute towards this goal,” he said.

According to Loizides “it requires systematic evaluation of the new trends and a collective effort for us to reap even more benefits as a state but also as a society.”

2019 marks 40 years since World Tourism Day was first established. This year’s celebrations will be held in the capital of India, New Delhi.