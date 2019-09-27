Juncker names Cyprus as one of his two regrets

Former president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker named the failure to reunite Cyprus during his term in office as one of his two greatest regrets.

In an interview with the German daily Augsburger Allgemeine, Juncker listed the non-resolution of the Cyprus problem and the Swiss-EU partnership treaty as his two greatest regrets.

“I’m saddened that we did not see the reunification of Cyprus,” Juncker said. “I told our Cypriot friends: you probably won’t find another person who worries so much about you.”

Juncker served as president of the European Commission from 2014 to 2019, and will be succeeded by Ursula von der Leyen on November 1.