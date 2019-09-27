Luxury villa vacation in Ayia Napa

Where to stay in Cyprus for the ultimate luxury getaway

Ayia Napa. All you’ve read is true! Sun-soaked white beaches, glass-clear waters and velvet evening skies. But along with the picture postcard paradise, you also get crowded coastline, sunbed stealers, and noisy nights.

So how do you avoid the latter and revel in the former? Well, as two Cyprus residents with an in-depth knowledge of our island’s hospitality industry, we think we’ve found the answer – villa vacations.

Angie Luxury Beach Villas was our choice: a newly-opened private paradise that’s a perfect retreat from the crowds – vacationing in Cyprus doesn’t get much better than this! Just off Nissi Avenue, mere steps from three gorgeous beaches, these four spacious rental villas epitomise the very best of Napa.

BEACHFRONT OASIS

Managed by the charming Christakis Stylianou, each luxury home is an oasis of calm. The contemporary design, comfy white sofas, fully-fitted kitchen, and three bathrooms were the last word in indulgence. And we particularly enjoyed having three bedrooms (two doubles, one twin; all with pristine white linen and mountains of pillows) all to ourselves – next time, we might just invite the family too!

The highlight of our stay was our private pool. Equipped with a water deck, sun loungers to spare (the comfy type) and turquoise parasols which exactly matched the water, this is where we spent most of our time – sunning peacefully (no sunbed stealers or noisy nippers here!); sliding into the pool for a reviving dip every hour or so.

PLAYING TOURIST

Occasionally, we took ourselves down to the sea, discovering the perfect shoreside sunbathing spot in Sandy Bay, (complete with massage tents and watersports facilities), excellent snorkelling off Pernera Beach where schools of rainbowed fish fill the azure waters, and the all-day delights of the world famous Nissi Beach.

Of an evening, it was a short stroll up to Nissi Avenue, where we giggled at the multitudes of tourist tack (caving over fake Ray Bans at 5 euros apiece!), marvelled at the skyscraping Ferris Wheel, and enjoyed a superb fish dinner before retiring to our blissfully air conditioned home from home.

Five-star luxury and complete peace is our takeaway from our villa visit. Having enjoyed many a five-star resort, we found there was simply no comparison. If you’re looking for perfect privacy and absolute relaxation in Ayia Napa, head to Angie Luxury Beach Villas for the ultimate in villa vacations.

We stayed in Angie Luxury Beach Villa I2. The villas are available for rent all year round. For more information, call 00357 99 527 176, email [email protected]us.com or visit