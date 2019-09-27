Play coming on hot

It’s been a while since an English-language play has been performed and its time has come. Anglo Cypriot Theatre stars Christina Marouchou and David Dimitriou are putting on a production of Venus in Fur starting from September 27 and until October 5 in Nicosia.

The play by David Ives, is a play within a play as it features writer and director Thomas Novachek who has written a masterpiece. His new work is based on the infamous novella Venus In Furs by Australian Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, the book that gave the world the word ‘masochism’.

All he needs is the perfect actress – a young, sexy, intelligent woman who is the very spirit of femininity but knows how to take direction. Instead, walking through the door at the end of the audition, in comes Vanda Jordan. She’s everything he doesn’t want – vulgar, crude, amateurish. But Vanda is also determined. And after Thomas accepts to audition her, the games begin. Who is the real master, or is it mistress? And who will end up the slave in this battle between actor and director?

Venus in Fur plays with the audience’s expectations, setting up a comedy of power play and reversals of fortune as well as interrogating its source, the 19th century novel Venus in Furs.

David Ives’ comedy enjoyed successful runs on Broadway in 2011 and in London’s West End in 2017. It was nominated for numerous awards, including winning lead Nina Arianda a Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and has been described as one of the best plays of the last decade.

The play will be staged four times, September 27-28 and two more on October 4 and 5 at Pantheon Cinema. Parents and teachers should note that the play includes some sexual themes and should be considered unsuitable for most under the age of 16.

Adaption of David Ives’ comedy. A production by David Dimitriou and Christina Marouchou. September 27,28 and October 4-5. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 8pm. In English. €12. Tel: 99-593236