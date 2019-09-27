Probe into suicide teen’s death to be completed next week

AN independent inquiry into the suicide of a 15-year-old boy will be completed next week, reports said on Friday, while the teen’s siblings continued to remain in state care, the Nicosia district court decided.

The teen, Stylianos, committed suicide a few weeks ago, sparking criticism of state agencies, which failed to examine his case properly.

Following reports of abject poverty, psychological problems and domestic violence in the boy’s family, social welfare services found themselves under scrutiny over whether they had handled the case properly and whether the boy’s death could have been prevented.

Last week, the cabinet ordered an independent investigation across four state agencies to determine if there had been any criminal or disciplinary responsibility.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Zeta Emilianidou, who tabled the proposal for a sweeping investigation, said it would be carried out by the Ombudswoman. The probe concerns the state mental health services, the education ministry, the police and the social welfare services.

According to daily Phileleftheros, the investigation will be completed within the coming week. During the court hearing on Thursday, the family’s lawyer requested the two children be returned to them.

The court also ordered the welfare services to remodel the home to make it more suitable for them. A request by the godparents of one of the children to take both in as foster children was also being examined.

The family’s lawyer also presented the father’s psychological examination to the court, which showed that he was not dealing with any mental health issues.