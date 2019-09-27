Probe into whether police used excessive force after firing at quad bike

The independent police watchdog said Friday it appointed two investigators to look into a shooting in Paphos on Thursday in which two men were injured after officers fired at them when they failed to stop for a check.

In a written statement, the watchdog said the probe concerned possible criminal and disciplinary offences committed by officers in Argaka early on Thursday.

According to police, at 1.15am a police patrol car signaled to the driver of a quad bike to stop. On the bike were two people, a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old.

When they failed to stop and picked up speed instead, officers fired two warning shots at them, injuring both in the legs.

They were taken to Paphos general hospital and treated for their injuries.

The pair with their parents reported the incident to the ombudswoman, the police, and the police watchdog, claiming the officers used excessive force that put their lives in danger.

They claimed they were driving normally, without breaking the law, and had failed to stop because they could not tell the people flagging them down were police officers.