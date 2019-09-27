Proposals invited for 2020 Ancient Greek Drama Festival

It may have just recently wrapped up for the 2019 edition yet the organisers of the International Ancient Greek Drama Festival are already working at full speed to prepare next year’s festival. As such, the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, the Cyprus Centre of the International Theatre Institute and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism have announced the opening of the submission of proposals.

Cypriot theatre groups or individuals and theatre groups/individuals not residing in Cyprus are invited to participate in the twenty-fourth edition of the festival. June 2020 may sound like a long way away right now, but those interested should send their application in before the end of the year.

As always, the aim of the festival is to present performances of ancient Greek drama that project the specific nature of ancient drama and based on the original text of the tragedians and comedians of Greek antiquity.

This year’s edition featured productions by Slovenian theatre groups and Spanish companies as well as teams from Italy, Greece and Cyprus.

The selected performances are presented in open-air amphitheatres such as the Ancient Odeon in Paphos, the Curium Ancient Theatre in Limassol and the Skali Amphitheatre in Aglantzia.

The theatre groups or individuals expressing interest in submitting a proposal for participating in the 2020 International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama should submit their proposal using the form available at the festival’s website: www.greekdramafest.com. Submission of a proposal is equal to acceptance of all terms and conditions.