September 27, 2019

Second son arrested following Paphos haul

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The phones discovered by police

A fourth person was arrested by Paphos police on Thursday evening in connection with the theft of a large amount of valuables.

A couple and their son, a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 27-year-old, were arrested for being in possession of the items on Wednesday. They were remanded for eight days a day later.

The fourth person arrested is the second son of the couple, 24.

Police seized 101 mobile phones, 65 phone cards, 30 wallets, 34 pairs of glasses, 55 watches, six cameras, 18 sets of keys and other items at the home of the arrested family.

 


