Some things will never change in Cyprus

An excellent resume of the rot in the island why it will never change since the levers of power are perpetuated by the same elite.

No chance of any change in Cyprus and it will continue to trouble the citizens who are not par to the rotten system and also maybe the EU since easy money and facilitating the suspect tameness will be on the agenda of the system.

One day again the party will be over but in the meantime the elites make their bucks and hold these abroad.

The declaration of wealth by politicians was a stupendous comedy which even the former Minister of Interior Hasikos could not help but castigate it.

Well done George but is anyone doing anything about it even if they agree with you? Surely the political parties will do nothing and one wonders what has happened to good governance under the Auditor General who has been quiet about several matters not least the appointments to boards!

Cop