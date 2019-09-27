What is sad is that (officially) inter-Communal talks for Cyprus under UN auspices began in 1975.

Let’s all just take a step back and think about that for a moment, and realise that in reality, the current status quo with the changes we’ve seen since that time is the ‘True Solution’ (or has become) of the Cyprus issue.

This includes recent developments such as the opening of checkpoints and people now crossing over on a daily basis in their masses. Turkish and Greek Cypriots are now being allowed to freely fly into each other’s airports (yes! The GCs also fly into Ercan from London too). Universities on both sides working in collaboration on important foreign student projects, the IPC and compensation scheme, both peoples traveling to enjoy each side’s hotels, casinos and entertainment, religious pilgrimages’, visiting their former houses and towns, enjoying shopping, visiting old friends – and respecting each other side’s laws

and restrictions.

Do you see what’s happening in Cyprus? The politicians are getting nowhere, while it appears that the idea and practical everyday system of life in Cyprus already operates in a two state solution fashion.

If I weren’t such an advocate of a signed and sealed UN formula, I would say that the Cyprus issue has been resolved by the people by default.

Check out a video made in Cyprus on YouTube in 1976 compared to one made today and see the amazing and dramatic difference. It’s so strange and confusing for the everyday younger generation born after 1974 to understand anything different as more than 45 years have past in the lifetime of those individuals and they do not know anything better, and, more importantly, our politicians are still discussing the same old failed BBF scenarios as a solution basis when clearly in reality that is not the case!

I do not see any picketing or demonstrations against these practices, do you?

Mr H