Three premium commercial properties in busy areas of Nicosia for sale in digital auction

A mix of commercial and residential properties are included in the first digital auction by BidX1 in Cyprus. It will present three premium commercial properties located in busy areas of the capital, with a total reserve price €2,885,000, that are included in the catalogue for the digital auction to be held on October 23.

Corner Plot on Digeni Akrita Avenue, Ayios Antonios

Reserve Price: €890,000

The plot has a total area of 742 sqm and has potential for a high-rise mixed-use development (provided that all the necessary licenses will be issued and the existing buildings demolished).

https://bidx1.com/el/el-cy/auction/property/34062

Prime development site on Trypiotis parish, Nicosia Municipality, Nicosia District

Reserve Price: €1,600,000

The property extends to 795 sqm and has potential for commercial development (provided that all the necessary licenses will be issued and the existing buildings demolished). It is located approximately 100m from Astrobank headquarters and opposite Costa Coffee (central).

https://bidx1.com/el/el-cy/auction/property/34739

Regular Shaped Commercial plot on Ifigenias Avenue, Strovolos

Reserve Price: €395,000

The plot is approximately 576 sqm and has potential for mixed-use development (subject to obtaining all necessary consents). It is situated approx 45m east of the Acropoleos and Ifigenias Avenues junction and approximately 130m southeast of Makarios Children’s Hospital.

https://bidx1.com/el/el-cy/auction/property/34093?keyword=&lotnumber=&typeid=&countyid=&pageSize=52&minPrice=&maxPrice=&AuctionIds=&_pauction=True&sortId=0&_v=&page=1

BidX1’s Cyprus team, market leading specialist commercial and residential experts with in-depth knowledge and expertise of the Cypriot property market, is at the disposal of interested parties to answer any questions regarding the properties on sale in the run-up to bidding and arrange for property viewings for potential buyers.

In order to bid on a property, interested parties are required to register on the BidX1 platform (https://bidx1.com/), providing identity information and proof of address, as well as a deposit which is based on the reserve price of the property and will be retained only if a bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of the sale.

The digital platform is accessible on any device from any location around the world, offering the opportunity to register and bid wherever the buyer is.

On the day of the sale, bidding will start at the stated reserve price, which is the lowest price that the property can be sold for. Every bid placed on a property is logged and displayed in real-time and can be viewed publicly on the website, while bidders are identified only by a number and so remain anonymous. Successful buyers will generally need to complete their purchase (transfer the full amount to the vendor’s solicitor) within four-five weeks. However, the exact closing date for each property will be stated in the Contract for Sale, which is available in the legal documents for each property.

For more information please contact the BidX1 team in Cyprus at 22 000380 or via email [email protected]