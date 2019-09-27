Thrills ahead in Cyprus Rally

This weekend’s Cyprus Rally, the penultimate round of the European Championship (ERC), will offer fans quite a spectacle, as the top three contenders for the title are separated by just 10 points.

Britain’s Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia R5 Evo), Russia’s Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Junior Team Citroen C3 R5) – winner here in 2016 – and Poland’s Lukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies Skoda Fabia R5) will go head-to-head for this year’s title, chased hard, no doubt, by five-time Cyprus Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah from Qatar (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) who is also hoping for points in the Middle East Rally Championship (MERC), which he wants to win for the 14th time, equalling Mohammed Bin Sulayem’s record.

Ingram almost didn’t make it to Cyprus: on the last event, the Barum Czech Rally Zlín, he lost out by a mere nine seconds on the FIA ERC1 Junior €100,000 prize after Filip Mareš, on his home event, beat him to the title for young stars in R5 cars, leaving him with a funding shortfall that looked likely to dash his hopes of becoming the first Briton since Vic Elford in 1967 to clinch the ERC title.

That he is here is thanks to his mother, who launched a crowd-funding campaign which raised just enough for him to come to Cyprus, after a number of Czech fans and drivers made online contributions.

“The support has been overwhelming and humbling and I am so grateful to everyone who has supported us to get to Cyprus” he said.

The big surprise on the entry list is Mikko Hirvonen, former Subaru and Ford driver in the World Rally Championship, who returns to Cyprus ten years after his last podium here when he came second behind Sebastien Loeb. Hirvonen, who will be driving a Ford Fiesta R5, knows our island well, having driven here six times, achieving the podium twice.

Among the 21 Cypriot crews are last year’s winners Simos Galatariotis and Antonis Ioannou in a Skoda Fabia R5.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the crews did their reconnaissance of the special stages, and the proceedings begin properly on Friday with the qualifying special stage at Geri, just outside Nicosia, after which the ten fastest crews will pick their start numbers.

This can have an important bearing on results, as the Cyprus stages are notoriously slippery for the lead cars, which sweep away the loose gravel on the surface, giving following vehicles much better grip – which translates into faster times. The crews will then make their way to the Foinikoudes seafront in Larnaca where the start Ceremony will take place at 7pm.

The Service Park, across from the Nicosia Police Headquarters, is the main hub of the rally: this is where the teams return for the mid-Leg servicing and the overnight halts.

There are 12 special stages in all, over a competitive distance of 199.76 kilometres. The action will start on Saturday morning with stages in Politiko, Lefkara and Analiontas before a service back in Nicosia at midday and a repeat of the morning stages followed by a regrouping halt at the service park at 3.30pm.

At 5.07pm, the first car will tackle the Superspecial stage, in the area of the House of Representatives and the Nicosia Museum.

The rally finishes on Sunday evening in Larnaca.