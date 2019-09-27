September 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish drill ship has completed operations off Cyprus coast – minister

By Reuters News Service00
File photo of Turkey's Energy Minister Fatih Donmez posing with the Yavuz before it sailed for Cyprus

One of Turkey’s two drill ships in the eastern Mediterranean has completed operations in Karpaz, off the northeastern coast of Cyprus, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Donmez said the ship, Yavuz, is currently in port in Turkey’s Mediterranean coastal province of Mersin and will depart for a new location in coming weeks.

The second ship, Fatih, is continuing operations west of Cyprus, Donmez said.

“The Yavuz ship has finished drilling in Karpaz. The data there is being evaluated,” he said. “The ship is waiting in Mersin’s Tasucu port for preparations, supply and checks for the next operation.”

Turkey disputes Cyprus ownership of fossil fuels in the area, arguing that Turkish Cypriots are entitled to a share of the resources. Ankara also has its own claims in the area.


Related posts

Paphos driving instructors stage one hour work stoppage

Annette Chrysostomou

Hoteliers ask for tax exemptions over Thomas Cook

George Psyllides

Protests against plan for 10-storey building in Nicosia

Lizzy Ioannidou

Hotels Association proposes measures to face tourism challenges

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Juncker names Cyprus as one of his two regrets

Lizzy Ioannidou

Extradition procedures start against man stopped by traffic police

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign