Turkish drill ship has completed operations off Cyprus coast – minister

One of Turkey’s two drill ships in the eastern Mediterranean has completed operations in Karpaz, off the northeastern coast of Cyprus, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Donmez said the ship, Yavuz, is currently in port in Turkey’s Mediterranean coastal province of Mersin and will depart for a new location in coming weeks.

The second ship, Fatih, is continuing operations west of Cyprus, Donmez said.

“The Yavuz ship has finished drilling in Karpaz. The data there is being evaluated,” he said. “The ship is waiting in Mersin’s Tasucu port for preparations, supply and checks for the next operation.”

Turkey disputes Cyprus ownership of fossil fuels in the area, arguing that Turkish Cypriots are entitled to a share of the resources. Ankara also has its own claims in the area.