September 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Turkish women, children drown in boat capsize off Greek island

By Reuters News Service00
File photo of Greek Coast Guard officers tugging a dinghy carrying refugees and migrants towards the Agios Efstratios Coast Guard vessel, during a rescue operation at open sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Lesbos

Seven Turkish nationals, two women and five children, drowned when a boat carrying them capsized near Greece’s Chios island on Friday, the coastguard said.

The coastguard did not provide details on the cause of the accident, which was among the deadliest of its kind in Greek waters this year.

Twelve people were rescued from the sea off Oinousses, a cluster of islets near Chios and about 8 kms (5 miles) from the Turkish coast.

In recent weeks, Greece has been dealing with a resurgence in refugee and migrant flows from neighbouring Turkey. Nearly a million refugees fleeing war in Syria and migrants crossed from Turkey to Greece’s islands in 2015.

Turks have also attempted to cross to Greece in recent years following a failed coup attempt against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. It was not immediately clear whether those rescued had requested asylum.

More than 9,000 people arrived in August, the highest number in the three years since the European Union and Ankara implemented a deal to shut off the Aegean migrant route. More than 8,000 people have arrived so far in September.


Related posts

Parisians dine on calf’s head in tribute to Chirac

Reuters News Service

Pakistan’s Khan warns of ‘bloodbath’ when Kashmir curfew lifted

Reuters News Service

Two fifths of Europe’s native trees at risk of extinction

Reuters News Service

Erdogan bullish on Syrian safe zone, S-400, and Iran oil procurement

Reuters News Service

US sanctions Cuba’s Castro for supporting Venezuela’s Maduro

Reuters News Service

How Ukraine got caught up in Trump’s impeachment battle

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign