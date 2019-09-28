A minute with: Christina Argyri

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia.

Best childhood memory?

When I was 8 years old, my parents got a big boxer dog. We became best friends as soon as we met.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

My most frequented restaurant is Mont Parnasse. My parents owned that restaurant and I had the best childhood years there. I adore pasta, sushi and fruits, but I can’t stand the smell of melon. I hate it with passion.

What did you have for breakfast?

I had oats with grapes and milk

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I would class myself as a night person. A perfect night out would be going to a nice restaurant with good friends, or even better going to the cinema.

Best book ever read?

The Little Prince. Loved it for the wisdom and sensitivity.

Favourite film of all time?

Awakenings with Robin Williams and Robert De Niro. I cry every time I watch it. It touches my soul deeply.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Favourite destination would be Greece. So much beauty in so many ways. Dream trip would be France, a trip we arranged with my mother but never made it.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I listen to CyBC Classics while driving. I love ‘Jazz Café’, the music programme with Akis Pharmakallidis

What is always in your fridge?

Ketchup!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Any house in Giethoorn, a village in the Netherlands. Google it and you will see why. It’s like living in a fairytale.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would love to go out for the evening with Johann Sebastian Bach, Manos Hadjidakis or Michel Legrand. I always wanted to meet them, I love them all for their music.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would gather all my loved ones and we would start drinking. Alcohol! A lot!

What is your greatest fear?

To lose my loved ones.

Tell me a joke…

We live in a happy and problem-free world.