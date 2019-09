Cypriot windsurfer Andreas Cariolou has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning one of eight qualifying positions in the RS:X championship in Italy.

According to the Cyprus sports organisation, Cariolou joins two other Cypriot sailors who have already qualified, Pavlos Kontides and Marilena Makri. Seven Cypriot athletes have so far qualified for the Olympics.

It would be Cariolou’s fifth participation in Olympic games.