Dance is an Open House

Contemporary, classical, hip hop, jazz… The list goes on. Dance has a large family of genres and the Open House Festival, held for the 10th time between October 4 and 6, focuses on contemporary dance and performance.

This year’s festival programme is curated to offer an ‘open’ experience to the public with works that suggest through their themes a sharper look in choreographic creation.

The identity of Open House Festival is rather innovative and daring and the invited works propose, though their themes and concepts, a more current approach in relation to the human condition and the multiple narratives of the ‘body’. With that in mind, the festival aims at broadening the perception and understanding in relation to the artistic and creative practices of choreography and performing arts in general.

The performances will take place in various parts of Limassol, from the Rialto Theatre to the Municipal Hall. Lia Haraki will open the 2019 edition with her work entitled Body Unmuted. An hour and a half later, at 8.30pm, Olivier de Sagazan will be at Rialto with his Transfiguration piece. The next two days are comprised of four acts each day at various venues. For the full schedule visit www.dancehouse.com.cy

Open House Festival 2019

Contemporary dance festival with performances from the local and international scene. October 4-6. Multiple locations, Limassol. www.dancehouse.com.cy