Government to resort to Security Council over Varosha

President Nicos Anastasiades informed the representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council on Friday of the government’s intention to resort to the UN Security Council next week over Turkey’s moves concerning the fenced-off town of Varosha.

“I had the opportunity to brief them extensively regarding the Cyprus problem, the meeting with the Secretary General … the threats about Famagusta (Varosha) and our decision to resort to the Security Council so that it reaffirms its position on resolutions 550 and 789,” Anastasiades said.

Varosha is the fenced-off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, often described as ghost town.

The Turkish side has said recently that it planned to open the area, which has remained a forbidden military zone since August 1974 when its Greek Cypriot population fled from the advancing Turkish army.

UN Security Council resolutions 550 and 789 consider any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.