Police on Saturday issued a missing person bulletin for 16-year-old Rooza Mihanrad from Iran, who has been missing from her place of residence in Nicosia since Friday.

The teenager is around 1.55m tall, average built, with long black hair. When last seen she was wearing a black vest with black trousers and black shoes. She also wore a necklace.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222 or their nearest police station, or the public hotline 1460.