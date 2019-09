A TWO-DAY search and rescue exercise focusing on an earthquake scenario is taking place in Larnaca this weekend.

The exercise is being organised by civil defence in collaboration with its German counterpart (THW).

Consultants from THW will attend the exercise to improve the ​​post-earthquake rescue and search of Cyprus Civil Protection.

The exercise will take place at the Larnaca civil defence’s training centre in Touzhane Street, on Saturday from 8am to 8pm and on Sunday from 8am to 3pm.