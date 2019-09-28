September 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Nicosia to stage first International Festival

By Eleni Philippou00

Live music, contemporary dance and theatre will all be presented during the 1st International Nicosia Festival scheduled to take place between October 13 and November 24.

Presenting the event, Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorghadjis spoke of the wider obligation that citizens have “for our children to embrace both our own culture and the cultures of other peoples, other morals, in order to accept and embrace diversity and equality, regardless of age, gender, colour, religion or sexual orientation. Our commitment to the younger generation is a strategic goal of the municipality’s cultural policy and the core of the philosophy of the 1st Nicosia International Festival.”

Chairman of the Nicosia Municipality Cultural Committee and the President of the Festival Leoni Orfanidou said at the festival yesterday will meet today and tomorrow. More than 20 performances will be included in the festival where contemporary is merged with classical dance, rembetiko with world music and Cypriot creators alongside world-class artists. The performances and actions of the festival highlight Nicosia as a mosaic of cultures, centered on the citizens.

For the full programme, visit the Nicosia Municipality Facebook page.

 

1st International Nicosia Festival

Festival with music, theatre and dance performances. October 13-November 24. Multiple locations, Nicosia. www.nicosia.org.cy Tel:22-79700


