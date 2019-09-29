16-year-old boy found dead in his room

A 16-year-old school boy was found dead in his room at around 7.30 on Sunday morning in a village in the Larnaca district.

According to reports, he was found by the people he lives with who immediately called an ambulance, which took him to hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

Police were dispatched to the scene to rule out criminal activities while authorities are examining the possibility of an unnatural death.

The exact cause of death is expected to be revealed by an autopsy to be carried out on Monday.