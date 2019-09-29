Britain’s Prince Harry to touch down in Malawi

Britain’s Prince Harry is due to arrive in Malawi on Sunday, the final stop in his solo tour across southern Africa before rejoining his wife Meghan and four-month-old son Archie in Johannesburg.

The Duke of Sussex left the duchess and Archie – who stole the spotlight when he sat on his mother’s lap while his parents chatted with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in Cape Town – to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

While Harry has visited Malawi several times privately, this trip will mark his first visit in an official capacity.

He arrives in the capital Lilongwe on Sunday, where he will visit a college and interact with young women whose education is supported by funds from Britain.

After that, he will meet President Peter Mutharika, who he knows after meeting on a number of occasions beforehand, and later attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and sixth in line to the throne, has been visiting southern Africa for two decades for holidays and conservation work. This trip is part of an overseas tour with Meghan and Archie – their first as a family.

After drawing crowds of well-wishers in Cape Town, South Africa, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex left to travel solo to Botswana and Angola – two visits that hold a special significance for the duke – before continuing on to Malawi.

On Monday, Harry will fly to Liwonde National Park in Malawi, where he will join an anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers and witness an anti-poaching demonstration conducted jointly by local rangers and the UK military.

He will then on Tuesday visit a health centre, pharmacy and youth reproductive health outreach programme, before rejoining his family in South Africa for another township visit, this time in Johannesburg.