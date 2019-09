A hectare of reeds was burned by a fire on Sunday near the village of Milias in the Paphos district.

According to the forestry department, the fire broke out at about 3.50 in the afternoon and was brought under control 50 minutes later.

To put out the fire, four officers of the department used two fire engines in addition to the same number from the fire service in addition to two people and one vehicle from the game fund.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.