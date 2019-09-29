Government calling for calm in face of provocations

The government is calling for calm to confront Turkish provocations, which violate legal norms, Defence Minister Savvas Angelides said on Sunday during a remembrance service for missing and fallen people.

He said the recent action of Turkey in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) show that it continues to trample the rights and freedoms of the country, ignoring international and European norms and United Nations resolutions.

In the face of this, the government is searching for a Cyprus solution that will ensure the full independence of the state and an end to occupation.

Such a solution would secure the independence of the island in addition to the progress and development of all of its citizens.

The minister said the government does not forget the over 800 who are still missing.

“I assure you, therefore, that the Government remains committed to its struggle to fully and effectively investigate the fate of all our missing persons,” he said.

He also spoke of the contribution made by the special forces and especially their members who are still missing.