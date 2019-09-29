Military parade on Tuesday to mark independence

Celebrations to mark the 59th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Cyprus Republic will, as usual, include a military parade on October 1, the defence ministry announced on Sunday.

The parade will take place on Tuesday at 11am along Iosif Hadjiosif avenue in Strovolos.

Before the start of the parade, President Nicos Anastasiades will be welcomes to the area and officially start the parade with a 21-gun salute and the singing of the national anthem.

National Defence Minister of Greece Nicos Panayiotopoulos will also be present at the parade as will the Defence Minister of Serbia Alexander Vucic.