Confronting the unchecked throwing of rubbish in areas of nature is an issue both for our way of life and the law, environment commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Sunday during a clean up event at Kouris Dam.

Where the good will of people, organised groups and local authorities does not work, the law must work, Panayiotou said and if the law were to create a better system for handling rubbish, things might move forward whereas we now produce copious amounts of rubbish.

She said people in Cyprus do not think in a green and ecological way, but should realise that for every product we buy we are responsible for getting rid of it properly.

“There is recycling, there are green points, nature is not a rubbish dump,” she said.

The clean up was organised by the Pancyprian Association of Inland Fishermen, Kitas Weather and Weatherfriends Cyprus.

A large amount of rubbish was collected including old tyres and other objects but this was not enough to clean the area, head of the fishermen Fivos Papachristoforou said.

“We have been carrying out clean-up operations for about 15 years and have not seen any sign of improvement,” he said. The situation will not improve unless we radically change our way of thinking, he added.