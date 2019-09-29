Nostos programme to continue with focus on youth

Nostos – The Return, a programme implemented in the context of the trilateral cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt on diaspora issues, will continue with a focus on youth of Egyptian origin.

The Egyptian Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram and Greece’s Deputy Minister of Education Sophia Zacharakis discussed the matter on Saturday, on the sidelines of the open house of Saints Constantine and Eleni church, in Cairo, which was recently restored.

The programme which has brought many Egyptian expatriates to Egypt will continue, Makram said addressing an official lunch after the open house.

She also conveyed her thanks to Cypriot Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou for his contribution in the Nostos programme.