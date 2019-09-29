September 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President’s plane forced to turn back for New York

By Katy Turner00

President Nicos Anastasiades and other members of the delegation that has been in New York for the UN general assembly returned to New York overnight after the plane they were travelling in had some technical problems.

The private plane that was carrying the President, his wife and other officials left New York’s JFK airport as planned on Saturday afternoon when three hours into the flight, above the Atlantic, the pilot noticed a crack in his window.

As New York was closer than the UK, the pilot decided for safety reasons to return there.

The president and the rest of the delegation returned to their hotel for the night. They are due to return to the island later on Sunday.

Also on the flight were Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Government Spokesman and other officials.


Related posts

Paphos hotels count the cost of Thomas Cook collapse

Bejay Browne

Al Attiyah storms to early lead in Cyprus rally

Rosie Ogden

Cypriot windsurfer qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Staff Reporter

Have you seen this girl?

George Psyllides

Mock disaster exercise in Larnaca on Saturday

Staff Reporter

Man, wrongly convicted in Hungary, reunited with family in Cyprus

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign