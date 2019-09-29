President’s plane forced to turn back for New York

President Nicos Anastasiades and other members of the delegation that has been in New York for the UN general assembly returned to New York overnight after the plane they were travelling in had some technical problems.

The private plane that was carrying the President, his wife and other officials left New York’s JFK airport as planned on Saturday afternoon when three hours into the flight, above the Atlantic, the pilot noticed a crack in his window.

As New York was closer than the UK, the pilot decided for safety reasons to return there.

The president and the rest of the delegation returned to their hotel for the night. They are due to return to the island later on Sunday.

Also on the flight were Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Government Spokesman and other officials.