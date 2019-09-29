September 29, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey issues new navtex warnings

By Katy Turner00

Turkey has issued five new navigational warnings (navtex) for military exercises, some of which are off the coast of Cyprus.

According to state radio CyBC, the warning concern areas covered by the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt.

The concern military exercises that will be carried out off Cyprus and between Lesbos and Limnos.

They are for the period of October 1 to October 19.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Larnaca said that these navtex’s have not been coordinated with the relevant authorities of the Republic and could therefore be dangerous for safe navigation in the area.


