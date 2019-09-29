Wild on emotion, devoid of facts

I refer to the letter from Geoffrey Evans, Peyia ‘What a load of absolute tosh’

This letter was high on wild emotion and devoid of any proven facts.

We had ‘arrogant remainers’, the EU as ‘an evil construct’, ‘enslavement of…races’, ‘dignity, heritage and form destroyed by immigration’, and all UK MPs described as never having had a job ‘Marxists’.

These wild generalisations show a mind with little subtlety, notwithstanding the obvious ignorance of facts.

What proof is offered of ‘a Federal Europe with no democratic content’, or ‘an autocracy which could never be challenged’? On what basis does the writer claim the opinion polls remain the same as at the referendum, or that the ‘British people would still vote leave today’? On what grounds does he say all UK MPs have never had a job or are all Marxists?

He clearly hates immigrants, which is strange, as he himself appears to be one. Has he asked himself how he as a Brit living in Peyia is damaging the ‘dignity, heritage and form’ (he hates intermarriage as well) of Cyprus?

And since he regards the EU as ‘an evil construct’ what on earth is he doing living in it right now?

They say one should fight fire with fire. Geoffrey is going one better and fighting what he considers ‘tosh’ with ‘double-tosh’.

Margaret Georgiadou, Nicosia. Author of the 6.1m Revoke and Remain Petition to the UK government