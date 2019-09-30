A sparkle of romanticism

The Community Outreach Programmes of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra are an important part of its artistic policy and aim to bring classical music and other types of orchestral music closer to the public by addressing different social groups such as villages and suburbs, tenants at various welfare institutions and tourists in all Cyprus districts. The choice of programme is both entertaining and educational.

With this in mind, the orchestra has organised three concerts in rather unusual venues.

“Do you feel that music activates your imagination?” asks CySO. “Are you delighted by the intense emotions generated by lyrical melodies, dramatic moments, rich orchestral colours, and irresistible harmonies? Welcome to Romanticism, the era of artistic passion, heroism, drama, and extreme emotions! This exquisite selection of works will leave no one untouched.”

Among Rossini’s famous opera, Brahms’ exotic Hungarian Dances, Mendelssohn’s enchanting music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Schubert’s symphonic idiom, Elgar’s praise of love, and Hadjidakis’ lyrical songs, deeply affected by the Romantic spirit, there is a sparkle waiting to be discovered. Explore them at the three upcoming October concerts.

Limassol will kick off the series with a performance on Thursday at Pattihio Elderly People’s Activity Centre at 10am. The next day the romanticism will move to Evrychou to the Gymnasium-Lyceum of Solea Events Hall at 8pm and finally to Pedoulas village the next day at the Gymnasium at 8pm.

Sparkle of Romanticism

Concerts by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. October 3. Pattihio Elderly People’s Activity Centre, Limassol. 10am. October 4. Gymnasium-Lyceum of Solea Events Hall, Evrychou. 8pm. October 5. Gymnasium, Pedoulas village. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-463144